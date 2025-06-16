Seattle's No Kings protest Saturday among largest in city history

Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of Seattle on Saturday, capping a week of protests and growing tension over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies and threats to send ICE to “democrat power centers.”

Saturday’s protest was one of more than 2,000 “No Kings” rallies held across the country, timed to coincide with the military parade Trump scheduled for the Army’s 250th anniversary and his own birthday. Similar protests were held across Washington — from cities like Spokane and Olympia to smaller towns like Walla Walla. Attendees argued that the president has overstepped the Constitution and wielded presidential authority like a king.

In Seattle, marchers gathered at Cal Anderson Park before heading to Seattle Center. By early afternoon, an unbroken line of protesters stretched from Capitol Hill to the Space Needle, filling the width of the street and covering more than a mile and a half. Officials estimated that more than 70,000 people attended, making the “No Kings” protest among the largest in Seattle history.

Genna Martin / Cascade PBS Thousands march down Denny Way toward the Seattle Center.

“We are here to take back our country from any and all pretenders who want to be king,” said U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, speaking to the crowd at Cal Anderson. “We are here to stand up to the tyrants and their enablers who want to bend the nation to them.”

The “No Kings” rallies had been planned for some time, but took on increased significance over the past week and a half after Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids fueled unrest in Los Angeles. Trump responded by deploying troops to the city, an act local officials said only escalated the tension.

In Seattle, the week leading up to the “No Kings” rally saw scattered conflict, prompting officials to voice concern about the president targeting the city. On Tuesday, a small group of activists protested outside the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle — using Lime Scooters to block an exit and stop ICE vans from leaving.

1 of 6 — 20250611_GM_FedBuildingProtest_-08.jpg After a peaceful protest against the Trump Administration's ICE raids at Cal Anderson Park Wednesday evening, some demonstrators marched to the Henry M. Jackson Federal building where ICE agents have been arresting immigrants after their immigration hearings are dismissed, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Protesters lit a dumpster and some other items on fire at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Marion Street before Seattle Police moved in to disperse the crowd. Eight arrests were made. Genna Martin / Cascade PBS

On Wednesday night, a peaceful anti-ICE protest in Cal Anderson was followed by a chaotic scene at the Federal Building, where a small group of demonstrators set a dumpster on fire and clashed with police. Police deployed tear gas and made several arrests.

The day before the “No Kings” protest, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and other local leaders pleaded for peace, warning attendees that images of vandalism and property destruction could give Trump an excuse to send troops into the city.

Their concerns failed to materialize. Seattle’s “No Kings” rally was uneventful, with no reported arrests.

“The vibe here is great,” Seattle resident Justin Ralls said as he watched the march go by and waved a sign with an excerpt from the Constitution. “There’s families, there’s dogs, there’s all sorts of folks here. It’s very peaceful.”

Ralls was wearing a Civil War Union Army hat. “This is the uniform that defeated the previous oligarchy,” he said. “We’re 150 years out and we’re still fighting this fight, and we’ll continue to do so.”

Genna Martin / Cascade PBS "No Kings" protesters watch speeches from atop a baseball field backstop at Cal Anderson Park, Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Protesters came with numerous grievances against the Trump administration. Some held signs related to Social Security cuts, or protesting in favor of national parks, abortion rights and science funding.

But the prevailing theme of the day was immigration.

“We’re seeing ICE in our communities, just blatantly targeting [and] racially profiling individuals,” said Alex, a Seattle resident who asked that her last name not be included because she has immigrant family members and is worried about their safety. “I think the concern is definitely growing.”

Alex held a sign that said “No one is illegal on stolen land.” She said immigrant communities in the Seattle area have grown increasingly anxious in recent weeks as ICE ramps up local deportation efforts, targeting people at immigration hearings in Seattle.

“People say to ‘Do it the right way,’” Alex said. “And when they try to, they end up getting detained.”

Genna Martin / Cascade PBS An estimated 70,000 people marched from Cal Anderson Park to the Seattle Center during the national No Kings Day protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025. Demonstrators rallied against various policies of the Trump Administration, including ICE raids and Medicare cuts.

Many protesters expressed concern about the president’s decision to send troops into Los Angeles.

“Checks and balances are broken,” said protester Lars Henrickson. “It’s blatantly illegal to send troops in to engage in police activity, and yet he’s doing it.”

Everett resident Kip Garriott shares a birthday with the president. She isn’t happy about it, but decided to make the most of it by joining the march on Saturday. “He’s the most ignorant person I’ve ever seen,” Garriott said.

Like other protesters, Garriott had a long list of issues with the president. Immigration was near the top.

“He deems them as criminals, but these are people that are caring,” Garriott said. “They are hard workers.”

Kip said she recently saw ICE officials at a Lowe’s store in Everett.

“I said ‘What are you doing here?’” Garriott said. “They should not be here. Everyone has a right to freedom.”

Some protesters said they wanted to see elected Democrats do more to fight back. Others, like Garriott’s husband Steve, said they weren’t sure what more could be done.

“It’s a very complicated situation, especially with the Republicans running everything, I think it’s very hard for them to do anything,” Steve said. “I think they just need us.”

1 of 4 — 20250614_GM_NoKingsDay_-017.jpg Seattle's "No Kings" march was one of the largest in Seattle history. Genna Martin / Cascade PBS 2 of 4 — 20250614_GM_NoKingsDay_-036.jpg An estimated 70,000 people marched from Cal Anderson Park to the Seattle Center during the national No Kings Day protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025. Genna Martin / Cascade PBS 3 of 4 — 20250614_GM_NoKingsDay_-063.jpg Many protesters expressed concern about the president's decision to send troops into Los Angeles. Genna Martin / Cascade PBS 4 of 4 — 20250614_GM_NoKingsDay_-019.jpg Attendees of the "No Kings" protests, which took place around the country, argued that the president has overstepped the Constitution and wielded presidential authority like a king. Genna Martin / Cascade PBS

In Olympia, about 5,000 people gathered on the grounds of the Washington State Capitol. Demonstrators expressed hope that the large turnout would spark further action.

“Hopefully it just spreads awareness and starts a wave of people who say ‘I can’t sit down anymore, I can’t watch things happen and turn a blind eye,’” said protester Vonetta Henry.

Stephanie Ferry, 53, said the Olympia “No Kings” rally was her first protest.

“To be honest, I don’t know that it will make any kind of difference,” Ferry said. “But at least I know I’ve done what I can and I didn’t just stand by and watch people be hurt and be ripped from their families and not given due process.”

While attendees at previous anti-Trump protests this year have skewed older, young people were out in force at the Seattle “No Kings” rally, 27-year-old Zoe Mason among them.

“Every week I’m seeing more and more young people on the street,” Mason said.

Mason has been helping organize protests at Tesla stores. She thinks immigration issues have been driving more young people to get involved in recent weeks.

The “No Kings” protests were organized by established liberal groups, with coordination from local police departments. In an unusually flowery blog post, the Seattle Police Department celebrated the Seattle “No Kings” protest, writing that the atmosphere was one of “determination, punctuated by the rustle of handmade signs and the murmur of anticipation.”

“As the crowd swelled, a sense of community solidified, transcending individual differences,” a police spokesperson wrote.

Ten miles south, a very different scene played out on Saturday. A small group of protesters gathered at the Homeland Security Field Office in Tukwila after hearing that immigrants had received text messages notifying them that they had to check in on Saturday and Sunday. Local police and an ICE Special Response Team clashed with the group, deploying flash bangs and pepper balls.

The protest ended with several arrests, and with protesters planning to return to block future immigration enforcement actions.

KNKX reporter Mitch Borden contributed reporting.