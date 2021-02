Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick speaks with Washington Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah.

Washington state's new Secretary of Health says he understands the frustration that many people have regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. But he expects things to start improving soon.

Dr. Umair Shah talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about vaccination supply, how the state is dealing with potential disparities, and the move by some counties into the next phase of reopening amid the pandemic.