 Lack of protection from coronavirus puts 'essential' farmworkers and food at risk | KNKX

Lack of protection from coronavirus puts 'essential' farmworkers and food at risk

By 3 minutes ago
  • Among the crops at risk are Washington's renowned apples. Some of the crop is dumped when labor shortages prevail.
    Among the crops at risk are Washington's renowned apples. Some of the crop is dumped when labor shortages prevail.
    Shannon Dininny / The Associated Press (file)

Farmworkers are considered an essential part of the food supply system, so they have to stay on the job, even under Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

But many of the people who work the fields or ranches here lack sufficient protection to keep them safe from the coronavirus. Human rights advocates say that needs to change immediately.

Constitutional lawyer Stephanie Ross wants consumers to remember where the all the fresh greens or famous Washington apples we enjoy come from. Many immigrant farmworkers that pick and pack this food stay in housing that doesn’t provide enough space for social distancing.

“We have the duty to gear up for the harvest season in Washington state,” said Ross, who has a law practice on Bainbridge Island.

Most farmworkers live in housing that doesn’t allow them to stay far enough apart to avoid spread of the coronavirus. And many are undocumented and without health benefits, making it harder to access care. Ross says for starters, state and federal governments should find a way to provide them with expanded sick leave.

“They weren’t included in the stimulus bill. And it’s necessary to protect them," Ross said. "Because people who either have to go to work sick or starve or not work aren’t given the kind of safeguards that we as a society need — and that they as individuals need.”

She says under Washington state’s emergency declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, has authority to provide temporary housing units, to spread bunks out more than 6 feet apart. She wants Congress and the governor to take action now.

“They’re handling so much so fast, but this is a huge gaping hole. For the farmworkers, for their families, for their communities and for the food chain,” Ross said. “It’s huge. And it requires immediate attention.”

There’s already a labor shortage. Ross says if conditions don’t change, farmworkers are at risk of contracting and spreading the disease.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Coverage
farmworkers
immigration

Related Content

Isolated but not alone: Nurses help coronavirus patient say goodbye, offer comfort to the end

By Apr 1, 2020
Photos courtesy of Michelle Bennett. Illustration by Parker Miles Blohm/KNKX

Michelle Bennett couldn’t hold her mother’s hand in those final moments, 10 days after Carolann Christine Gann tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bennett couldn’t even go through her mother’s belongings as she prepared to bury her.

So two people in protective gear did what she couldn't.

A Tacoma biker— yelling at the top of his lungs — brings people closer amid a pandemic

By Apr 7, 2020
Matt Fleming, the man behind Tacoma Shout Outs on Instagram. Pay him $1 and he will shout out your message to the person it's intended for.
Courtesy of Matt Fleming

 

As we all hunker down and stay physically away from friends and neighbors, people are finding creative ways to be together. One man in Tacoma is connecting across distances by talking really loud.

If you pay 27-year-old Matt Fleming $1, he will ride his bike to the location you send him and deliver your message to the person it’s intended for. Fleming spends about six hours a day doing this — covering up to 20 miles, yelling messages from the top of his lungs at people stuck in their homes.

Hospitals try to preserve protective gear as front-line workers brace for 'surge'

By Apr 6, 2020
Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

Health care workers are taking steps to ensure they have enough protective gear to last them through a peak period of coronavirus infections projected to hit hospitals as soon as this week. 

The measures include having doctors, nurses, and other front-line workers wear equipment for longer periods of time or reusing gear more quickly than they would under ideal circumstances. They also include moving patients through the medical system in a way that limits the exposure of health care workers and preserves resources. 

Amazon says it's donating 8,200 laptops to Seattle public school students

By Apr 6, 2020
Aaron Yoo / Flickr

Amazon said it’s donating 8,200 laptops to students in the Seattle school district to help close the technology gap that’s made it difficult for some students to continue their learning while schools are shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation is valued at about $2 million. The machines will be given to students to keep, and the school district said it’s prioritizing giving them to elementary students who lack access to a device at home.

ICU doctor experiences both fear and pride on the front lines of the coronavirus response

By Apr 2, 2020
Dr. Nick Mark, a pulmonary critical care doctor in Seattle, tries on new protective gear.
Courtesy of Nick Mark

Dr. Nick Mark usually takes 10 or 15 seconds to breathe, relax and focus before starting a delicate procedure like inserting a breathing tube into a patient.

But, on a recent day, the tactic backfired. Mark was about to perform a procedure on a patient with COVID-19, a situation that puts him at risk of catching the coronavirus if his protective gear were to fail. 

China connections key in fast delivery of protective gear to Seattle Indian Health Board

By Apr 6, 2020
Seattle Indian Health Board opened a new COVID19 testing site Thursday at Chief Seattle Club! "This is our testing team! This is what #dreamteam looks like!" wrote Esther Lucero, chief executive officer of the Seattle Indian Health Board on Facebook.
Courtesy of Esther Lucero

After weeks of waiting for a response from the federal government, the Seattle Indian Health Board says it finally received a shipment of personal protective equipment — from a small business.

Like most companies these days, Eighth Generation has had to cut back and cancel many orders because of the coronavirus. But that didn’t stop the retail company from messaging Esther Lucero two weeks ago. The founder and CEO, Louie Gong, told her he wanted to leverage his contacts with manufacturers overseas to help get the agency critical supplies of personal protective gear. 