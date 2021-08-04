It's retirement day for one of KNKX's expert storytellers

Today is a bittersweet day at KNKX. One of our greats, Paula Wissel, is retiring. Paula has been a calm, warm voice on this station for more than 30 years, a multi-award-winning reporter who is relentlessly devoted to the craft of audio storytelling.

“And that's great for all of us, because she's really, really good at it,” All Things Considered host Ed Ronco said.

Paula started as the All Things Considered host in 1989, back when the station was KPLU. For many years, she was the law and justice reporter. Paula also created the series "I Wonder Why," "The Meaning of Work" and co-produced the six-part podcast "Forgotten Prison."

“At the heart of it all is her expert storytelling,” KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick said.

Kirsten and Ed each chose a favorite story of Paula’s to share on their respective shows.

From Kirsten: One of my favorite Paula stories is one that aired last December – the true story behind the Disney movie "The One and Only Ivan" – about a lovable gorilla who lives in a shopping mall but longs for the natural world. The real Ivan lived in South Tacoma.

From Ed: About four years ago, we did a broadcast of All Things Considered from the Ballard Locks in Seattle on the eve of its centennial. And it included a story that had all the hallmarks of Paula Wissel's work: great writing, using sound to tell a visual story, and of course, an unexpected twist.