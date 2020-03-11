 Inside Outsiders | KNKX
Outsiders

Inside Outsiders

By 2 minutes ago
  • Adrian Florez / KNKX

The Outsiders team holds a live event to explain how we made the series and what we learned. We answer listeners’ questions: Are some people homeless by choice? After a year of reporting, do we feel society is any closer to solving homelessness?

Outsiders is made with support from  a 2019 National Fellowship at USC Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism, Studio to Be Seattle, and Jim and Birte Falconer of Seattle. 

Outsiders

Episode 6: The Bridge

By Mar 4, 2020
Adrian Florez / KNKX

Homelessness divides Olympia and forces people to re-examine their politics. Emotions converge on an encampment under the Fourth Avenue Bridge.

Episode 5: Let's Dance

By Feb 26, 2020
Adrian Florez / KNKX

Sam Miller can help us understand how addiction and homelessness intersect because he’s lived them both. Plus he can make us laugh. He points to one reason he was able to overcome homelessness while many others get trapped.

