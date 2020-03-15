Gov. Inslee orders widespread closures of in-house dining, entertainment amid coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Jay Inslee announced late Sunday that he will sign an emergency order Monday temporarily shutting down restaurants, bars, and entertainment and recreational facilities. King County followed suit, announcing similar restrictions effective Monday.

Restaurants will be allowed to continue offering take-out orders and delivery, but no in-person dining will be allowed, according to a statement from the governor.

“The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies,” Inslee wrote. “Other retail outlets will have reduced occupancy.”

The restrictions in Washington state follow similar orders Sunday affecting the states of California, Illinois, and Ohio, and New York City.

Inslee also expanded the restrictions on public gatherings — now, any events with 50 or more participants are prohibited. That aligns with the new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which were announced earlier Sunday.

“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus,” Inslee said. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.”

Inslee will hold a joint press conference Monday morning with more details about the new restrictions.

Immediately after the governor’s announcement, King County officials released a similar statement prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 participants.

The county’s statement is calling for many public spaces to cease operations through March 31: restaurants, bars, dance halls, clubs, theaters, health and fitness clubs, and other similar indoor social or recreational.

King County food service establishments may continue drive-through, delivery and pick-up services.

All other retail — such as groceries, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, hardware stores and shopping centers — may remain open provided they meet mandates from Public Health — Seattle & King County.

“We are at a critical moment in this crisis,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “We are leaving the phase of COVID-19 outbreaks in concentrated areas of the county, and entering the phase of potentially rapid and widespread infection.”

The county executive added that now is the time for “people to assume that they and everyone they meet is infected, to avoid any unnecessary interactions that might lead to further infection, and to wait and monitor to see if they have in fact been infected so that they can isolate and recover without presenting a risk to others.”

This story is developing. Check back Monday for updates.