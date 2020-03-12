Gov. Inslee orders all schools in tri-county area to close in response to coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Jay Inslee announced widespread school closures Thursday, shuttering all public and private schools in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties for six weeks.

Inslee’s executive order says schools must shut down starting March 16. They will remain closed until April 24. The mandate will affect thousands of students and their families across the Puget Sound region, the epicenter of the nation’s novel coronavirus outbreak.

Thursday’s announcement is the second sweeping mandate to come out of the governor’s office in as any days. On Wednesday, Inslee prohibited all gatherings of 250 people or more in those three populous counties.

This story is developing. Check back for details.