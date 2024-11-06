WA Democrats celebrate Lands Commissioner lead, climate law

As Democratic party leaders in Washington state watched the national returns come in last night, one room was full of happier people. The "No on Initiative 2117" campaign saw an early victory.

“This is the room be in,” said Greg Small, head of Climate Solutions, to the crowd.

"Nationally, tough. Washington state, kicking butt!"

Initiative 2117 sought to overturn the state’s Climate Commitment Act, which is raising billions of dollars for state climate projects. The Democrats were also celebrating the wins in the governor’s race and other state executive offices.

Washington voters soundly rejected I-2117 with the "no" vote coming in at almost 62% in initial results.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has championed the climate law that the initiative attacks. The law requires big polluters to buy carbon allowances or stop polluting.

Speaking at the campaign watch party in Seattle, Inslee could hardly contain himself.

"We have hammered these people who had the effrontery to come in to the greenest, coolest, most innovative, most collaborative, most caring, most beautiful state in the solar system."

He said the initiative sponsors tried to take away the future of our grandchildren.

"And we're having none of it. This wasn't just a beating of these people. It was a thrashing."

The opponents argued the fees charged on carbon pollution are driving up consumer prices for gas and energy and have not helped reduce emissions.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Dave Upthegrove addressed supporters Tuesday night at the Democratic Party election night event at the Seattle Convention Center.

In another room nearby, King County Council Chair Dave Upthegrove, a Democrat, declared victory in the race for Commissioner of Public Lands. He took an election night lead of nearly 53% over Republican former Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler who has nearly 47% but has not conceded.

Upthegrove spoke at the Democratic watch party in Seattle.

"I'm feeling great. I feel voters embraced the conservation values of the Evergreen state. I think voters are looking for change, they want someone who will manage our public lands in the public interest for all the people. And I think I'm ready to get to work."

Herrera Beutler has not issued any statements. Nearly a third of the votes remain to be counted.