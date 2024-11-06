Emily Randall will represent WA's 6th congressional district

State Senator Emily Randall won the open race for Washington's 6th Congressional District. The district covers the Kitsap and Olympic Peninsulas and parts of Tacoma. It had been represented since 2012 by Democrat Derek Kilmer, who is retiring.

The Associated Press declared Randall the winner on Wednesday defeating Republican state senator Drew MacEwen.

In a statement, MacEwen said he called to congratulate Randall on the win. He’s pledging to work with her on issues affecting the district.

Randall said Donald Trump's presidential win in 2016 spurred her to run for state office.

And she said this race was no different.

"I jumped into this race a year ago because of the potential to have a second Trump administration. I knew that it would be important to be on the front lines defending attacks on the people and the polices that my community that relies on."

Randall is slated to become the state's first LGBTQ representative in Congress, as well as the first woman to represent the 6th District.

Randall said she's ready to get to work on issues of healthcare and education.

"But, no matter what we work on, I know that it's important that I build relationships with colleagues from all parties and corners of the country. You know, that's how I tried to work in Olympia."