Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emily Randall will represent WA's 6th congressional district

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published November 6, 2024 at 11:37 AM PST
Updated November 6, 2024 at 3:29 PM PST
A woman with short brown hair smiles and stands with her arms crossed outside.
Emily Randall campaign
Democratic state Sen. Emily Randall launched a campaign for Congress on Nov. 16, 2023.

State Senator Emily Randall won the open race for Washington's 6th Congressional District. The district covers the Kitsap and Olympic Peninsulas and parts of Tacoma. It had been represented since 2012 by Democrat Derek Kilmer, who is retiring.

The Associated Press declared Randall the winner on Wednesday defeating Republican state senator Drew MacEwen.

In a statement, MacEwen said he called to congratulate Randall on the win. He’s pledging to work with her on issues affecting the district.

Randall said Donald Trump's presidential win in 2016 spurred her to run for state office.

And she said this race was no different.

"I jumped into this race a year ago because of the potential to have a second Trump administration. I knew that it would be important to be on the front lines defending attacks on the people and the polices that my community that relies on."

Randall is slated to become the state's first LGBTQ representative in Congress, as well as the first woman to represent the 6th District.

Randall said she's ready to get to work on issues of healthcare and education.

"But, no matter what we work on, I know that it's important that I build relationships with colleagues from all parties and corners of the country. You know, that's how I tried to work in Olympia."

Updated: November 6, 2024 at 3:29 PM PST
Updated to reflect the AP called the race for Randall.
Tags
Politics WA 6th Congressional DistrictKNKX original2024 Elections
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
See stories by Freddy Monares
Related Content