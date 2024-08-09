Donate
After the state primary, a WA politics reporter looks ahead to the DNC and November election

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
People holding up blue, white and red signs that say, "Harris - Walz"
Carlos Osorio
/
AP
Supporters hold signs before Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrive for a campaign rally Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Romulus, Mich.

The general election contests are taking shape following Washington’s primary and the news that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talks with Seattle Times political reporter Jim Brunner about recent major political events, including what it was like to attend the Republican National Convention, and some competitive races in Washington that could affect the balance of power in Congress.

