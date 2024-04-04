Washington state legislative map clears U.S. Supreme Court appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request to stop implementation of a new state legislative district map from taking effect. Advocates are hailing the decision as a win for Latino voters in the Yakima Valley, saying they now have an opportunity in this year’s elections to pick who gets three seats in the Washington Legislature.

This week’s ruling upholds a remedial map approved by a lower court judge after a legal battle between Latino voters and the state of Washington. The judge sided with the Latino plaintiffs last year.

Separately, the U.S. Supreme Court tossed a competing lawsuit from Republican Congressional candidate Benancio Garcia, that had argued the map discriminated against white people and other non-Latino voters.

ProPublica investigative reporter Marilyn Thompson has written extensively on this and on redistricting in other states. She joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to help untangle the Washington redistricting case.

