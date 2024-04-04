Donate
Washington state legislative map clears U.S. Supreme Court appeal

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Freddy Monares
Published April 4, 2024 at 11:45 AM PDT
A person walks near the Legislative Building, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
A person walks near the Legislative Building, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to stop implementation of a new state legislative district map from taking effect. The ruling upholds a remedial map approved by a lower court judge.

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request to stop implementation of a new state legislative district map from taking effect. Advocates are hailing the decision as a win for Latino voters in the Yakima Valley, saying they now have an opportunity in this year’s elections to pick who gets three seats in the Washington Legislature.

This week’s ruling upholds a remedial map approved by a lower court judge after a legal battle between Latino voters and the state of Washington. The judge sided with the Latino plaintiffs last year.

Separately, the U.S. Supreme Court tossed a competing lawsuit from Republican Congressional candidate Benancio Garcia, that had argued the map discriminated against white people and other non-Latino voters.

ProPublica investigative reporter Marilyn Thompson has written extensively on this and on redistricting in other states. She joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to help untangle the Washington redistricting case.

Click "Listen" above to hear their conversation.
Politics RedistrictingWashington State LegislatureSCOTUSYakimaLatino Vote
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career.
