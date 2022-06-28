© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Politics

Washington has protections in place for people seeking abortions, more could be coming

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published June 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM PDT
Supreme Court Abortion Washington State
Ted S. Warren/AP
/
AP
People demonstrating in favor of abortion rights gather in front of the Temple of Justice, which houses the Washington state Supreme Court, during an evening rally, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Washington already has protections in place for people seeking abortions. But more protections could be coming following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

During an important election year, a lot of elected leaders in Washington have been talking about what they plan to do in response to the Court's decision. This November, all members of the House members are up for re-election as are about half of state senators.

On Saturday, Governor Jay Inslee said he would push for a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion within Washington. That would require a two-thirds majority in the state House and Senate and then a vote by the people.

Other possible initiatives mentioned by elected officials include closing patient privacy gaps, mandates for insurers and further restrictions on hospital mergers. Several proposals aim to protect people from other states who come to Washington seeking an abortion.

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about what's being said and how it may be pursued.

