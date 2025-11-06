As SNAP funding confusion continues, a Seattle food bank’s tips on how to help

Food banks in the Northwest have reported an uptick in demand as people braced for a pause in SNAP benefits. Funding for the federal food stamp program ended on Nov. 1 amid the government shutdown.

The Trump administration announced on Sunday that it will partially fund the program after two federal judges ruled that it must continue to do so using emergency reserves. According to NPR , the administration says state agencies will have to recode their eligibility systems to adjust for the reduced benefits. For some states this process could take weeks or months, which could further delay the distribution of food assistance.

That's led state and local governments to take steps to fill in the gap.

At the end of October, Gov. Bob Ferguson directed $2.2 million per week in funding to support food banks.

The City of Seattle announced this week it will providing up to $1 million a week in funds to food banks and meal services through the end of the year or until SNAP funding is fully restored.

In Pierce County, meanwhile, officials proposed $400,000 in additional funds for local food banks, due to the delays and reduced benefits from the federal government. According to officials in the county, where nearly 118,000 residents rely on SNAP benefits, food banks there have seen a 40% increase in visits from community members in recent weeks. Once approved by the county council, the emergency funds are set to go to nine food banks there.

More people are relying on food banks

Louren Reed is the director of operations at North Helpline, which has two locations in North Seattle.

North Helpline has seen a steady increase in food bank visitors over the last six months, but Reed said with the uncertainty around SNAP funding their numbers have jumped in recent weeks.

Reed said 231 households used the food bank on Thursday, Oct. 30. That's the highest number of Thursday visitors they've seen — it's usually closer to 190 to 200.

How to support food banks

Reed said donating money is the best way for people to support North Helpline and other food banks. That's because the food banks are able to spend the money on what the community actually needs, and based on what they have on hand already.

Food banks already have relationships with vendors, so they're able to use money to buy products in bulk. They know which items people want and need, and so they're able to order more fresh produce, dairy and certain proteins.

If donating money isn't an option, volunteering at your local food bank can also help.

Reed also recommended that if you want to donate food items, go to your local food bank's website to see what they're asking for.

Safe bets are usually things such as peanut butter, canned protein such as tuna or chicken, bags of rice, pasta. Reed also suggested donating soups that are ready to eat and nutritionally dense, like with at least 10 grams of protein.

Emil Moffatt contributed reporting.