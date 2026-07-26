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Law

Police investigating mass shooting at Seattle food festival

KNKX Public Radio | By Gary Davis,
Mitch BordenJennifer Wing
Published July 26, 2026 at 8:57 PM PDT
Updated July 26, 2026 at 10:00 PM PDT
The entrance to "Bite of Seattle" is seen as police respond to a shooting at Seattle Center during the food festival Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Seattle, Wash.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
The entrance to "Bite of Seattle" is seen as police respond to a shooting at Seattle Center during the food festival Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Seattle, Wash.

Two people were killed and at least four people including a child were wounded in a shooting Sunday night at Seattle Center.

The two victims were declared deceased at the scene, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Four other people were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

In a statement, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said Seattle Police have taken a suspect into custody.

Seattle Center was hosting the Bite of Seattle, an event that draws thousands of people.

Witnesses tell KNKX that around 6 p.m. a series of pops were heard and crowds began to leave the area en masse.

Earl Brewster, a chef working the event, told KNKX that he heard shots being fired just before he was about to begin his shift, “It was so crazy. I was like running. I was like caught up with some man and his daughter. I'm like pulling her. I'm caught in her purse and clothes. Like this is insane.”

Police are investigating and urge people to avoid the area.

According to Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg, one adult female patient is in surgery and is in critical condition. The three other patients, including a 2-year-old, are in satisfactory condition. Police are asking people to avoid Seattle Center.

This is a developing story.

Updated: July 26, 2026 at 9:31 PM PDT
A previous version of the Mayor's statement said police had taken two suspects into custody.
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Law Seattle CenterBite of Seattlemass shootingSeattle shootingKNKX original
Gary Davis
Gary rejoined the KNKX news team in 2026 after serving the region's nonprofit community for 15 years with a volunteer advocacy organization. From 2006 to 2011, Gary was a news host, reporter, and producer at KNKX/KPLU. He's thrilled to be back in the newsroom.
See stories by Gary Davis
Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
See stories by Mitch Borden
Jennifer Wing
Jennifer Wing leads the KNKX News department. She is an award winning journalist whose work has aired on various outlets including NPR, the BBC, Marketplace and the Third Coast Podcast. Reach her at jwing@knkx.org.
See stories by Jennifer Wing
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