Police investigating mass shooting at Seattle food festival

Two people were killed and at least four people including a child were wounded in a shooting Sunday night at Seattle Center.

The two victims were declared deceased at the scene, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Four other people were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

In a statement, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said Seattle Police have taken a suspect into custody.

Seattle Center was hosting the Bite of Seattle, an event that draws thousands of people.

Witnesses tell KNKX that around 6 p.m. a series of pops were heard and crowds began to leave the area en masse.

Earl Brewster, a chef working the event, told KNKX that he heard shots being fired just before he was about to begin his shift, “It was so crazy. I was like running. I was like caught up with some man and his daughter. I'm like pulling her. I'm caught in her purse and clothes. Like this is insane.”

Police are investigating and urge people to avoid the area.

According to Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg, one adult female patient is in surgery and is in critical condition. The three other patients, including a 2-year-old, are in satisfactory condition. Police are asking people to avoid Seattle Center.

This is a developing story.

