LIVE UPDATES

Election updates for Washington state

Published November 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
election22b (1).png

Welcome to KNKX’s Election 2022 live blog. Here's what you need to know:

🗳 On Election Day in Washington state...

  • Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 or returned to a drop box by 8 p.m.
  • You can register to vote in-person through Election Day.
  • First results will be posted at 8:15 p.m. and be updated daily.

🏁 Key races to watch...

  • Senate: Patty Murray (Dem) vs. Tiffany Smiley (GOP)
  • 3rd Congressional District: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Dem) vs. Joe Kent (GOP)
  • 8th Congressional District: Matt Larkin (GOP) vs. Kim Schrier (Dem)
  • Secretary of State: Steve Hobbs (Dem) vs. Julie Anderson (Nonpartisan)

How you can participate...

Share a gif that captures your Election Day mood with KNKX! Send one gif that captures it all to outreach@knkx.org or via Twitter at @knkxfm. We look forward to seeing it! 👀