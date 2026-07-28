Police recovered a ghost gun from Seattle Center shooting

Seattle Police say they recovered three high-powered firearms at the scene of Sunday night’s shooting at Seattle Center, which killed three people and injured at least four others. One of the firearms is an illegal “ghost gun.”

Ghost guns are untraceable weapons that do not have a serial number. They are illegal and often homemade.

Police said at least three people were involved in the shooting and that it was likely gang-related. The ghost gun was recovered from a 15-year-old boy who was taken into custody and is a suspect. Police Chief Shon Barnes said they believe 19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo, who died at the scene, was also involved.

Barnes said they are searching for at least one additional person but that it is unclear how many additional suspects remain.

“Due to conflicting witness statements, we’re trying to determine who was involved,” he said.

The ghost gun police believe was used during Sunday’s shooting was 9 mm with an extended 33-round magazine.

Officers also recovered two other handguns. One was modified with a fully automatic switch and an extended 40-round magazine.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said this highlights the need for action.

“I cannot stress enough that this is why we have initiated a multi-pronged approach to fight gun violence," Wilson said. "There’s not one thing we can do that is going to solve this problem: We need to do many things.”

The 15-year-old suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday on first degree assault charges.