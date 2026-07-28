People gather to mourn victims of fatal Seattle Center shooting

After the deadly mass shooting on Sunday, locals returned to Seattle Center for a candlelight vigil Monday night.

Thousands were at the food festival Bite of Seattle when a gunfight broke out, leaving three people dead. Multiple people were injured, including a 2-year-old boy.

Ikaika Corpus was at the festival with his partner, Ethan Jaech, when the shooting began. He said it broke his heart: “I’m still trying to process everything, wrap everything around my head, cause seeing it up close and in person, it kind of shocked me and hurts me in a way."

“We ran across 5th Avenue North and found some people and hid out in a parking garage that’s just right there on the corner," Jaech said.

At least two teenagers are believed to have been involved. Seattle police arrested a 15-year-old suspect and say the 19-year-old who was killed is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Investigators said the shooting may have been gang-related and are now searching for another suspect.

Local leaders joined dozens of community members at Seattle Center for the vigil. The names of those who were killed were read aloud to the crowd: Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba. Ashley Whitehead. Junior Cee Niko Semo.

Mitch Borden / KNKX Local leaders including Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and SPD Chief Shon Barnes attended the community led candle light vigil at Seattle Center the day after a shooting at the food festival Bite of Seattle. July 27, 2026.

Since the shooting, Jaech said he has had trouble sleeping.

“I can’t help but wonder if yesterday, when we were walking at this corner, about two minutes before it happened, I just coincidentally met eyes with one of the people who’s not with us anymore," he said.

Jaech said he couldn't imagine what their loved ones are going through right now and hoped they find peace.

Zebby Day, who lives nearby, said she was torn up and felt helpless after the mass shooting.

“Too many guns and a 15-year-old child who was shooting people," she said. "Sometimes it just seems like there’s no solution.”

Mitch Borden / KNKX People gather for a vigil to honor and mourn those killed at a shooting at the Seattle Center. July 27, 2026.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are searching for a third suspect who may have been involved.

SPD is calling on anyone with information about the shooting to call its violent crime tip line. That number is 206-233-5000.