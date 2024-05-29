Behind-the-scenes with Garfield Jazz

-
Garfield Jazz hit a high note when they qualified for the prestigious jazz competition in February. But then they realized two other schools planned to perform the same material.
Garfield High School's top jazz ensemble spent months honing a cohesive sound and mastering advanced compositions, bringing it all together in their successful audition for the prestigious national competition.
In the world of competitive high school jazz, Garfield High School's Jazz Ensemble I is one of the most formidable competitors in the nation. Band director Jared Sessink credits the program's ongoing success to the students' investment in that legacy.