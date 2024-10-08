Earshot Jazz Festival returns with intimate trios, big fiery ensembles

The 2024 Earshot Jazz Festival highlights some of the world-class artists that live here in the Northwest, rounded out with national and international artists.

Thirty-seven performances in two weeks give discovery seekers a full range of experiences to explore. From intimate trios to big fiery ensembles, there is literally something for everyone in this eclectic festival lineup.

This year’s artist-in-residence is charismatic saxophonist Skerik who has had a career of brain-bending bands and projects (Critters Buggin, Garage a Trois, Crack Sabbath, Lorbo). For the festival, Skerik presents three wildly different performances.

The first will see Skerik with fellow Northwest artist, trumpet player, composer and producer Ahamafule J. Oluo October 18 at Town Hall, and features a seven-piece ensemble.

On October 23, Skerik moves to the Chapel Performance Space in Wallingford for a solo evening. There he will wrap his other-worldly playing with an EFX system, allowing him to create up to nine independent voices through one saxophone, inspired by the compositions of some of the most complex voices in jazz history including Wayne Shorter, Ornette Coleman and Steve Reich.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Singer Johnaye Kendrick performs during a 2018 session at the KNKX studios. Kendrick will perform with Skerik during the 2024 Earshot Jazz Festival.

Skerik’s final performance takes him to the Royal Room on October 27 with a quintet that features vocalist Johnaye Kendrick, a member of the Grammy winning vocal quartet säje.

Special projects and festivals within the festival stitch together a diverse lineup for 2024:

Welcoming a new piece of music to the world

On October 23, Earshot Jazz presents a world premiere for the festival, commissioned from trombonist and KNKX Jazz Caliente host Freddy "Fuego" Gonzalez, that is sure to stretch the boundaries of genre, rhythm and harmony.

A new project from Wayne Horvitz

Running through the two-week lineup is the “What’s Going On Festival: Conduction, Improvisation, and the Culture of Structure” from composer, pianist and bandleader Wayne Horvitz.

Presented by the South Hudson Music Project, the seven-concert series involves 60 musicians and takes on the music of Lawrence “Butch” Morris, Sun Ra, and Julius Hemphill, celebrating their musical legacies and deep contribution to pushing the boundaries of jazz.

Young musicians will hit the stage too

High school jazz bands, including several KNKX School of Jazz participants, are represented with workshops expanding the horizons of repertoire for the next generation of young artists. There are four chances to catch these students in action:



Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Bill Anschell plays at the KNKX Studios August 22, 2024.

A mix of Northwest and international artists

The Earshot lineup digs deep with Northwest artists including Port Townsend-based vocalist Grace Love and the Bill Anschell Trio (with Jeff Johnson and D’Vonne Lewis ), to name a few.

Audiences will also get to enjoy performances from graduates of Seattle's high school jazz scene. Riley Mulherkar and Andy Clausen, both now based in New York and part of The Westerlies brass ensemble, will each perform a solo show.

The festival brings multi-instrumentalist Shabaka to town October 25. Plus, a quartet featuring pianist Danilo Pérez, bassist John Patitucci, drummer Brian Blade and saxophonist Mark Turner pays tribute to the late Wayne Shorter on October 26. And Myra Melford’s all-women Fire and Water Quintet on October 27 rounds out a stacked weekend at Town Hall Seattle.

The 36th Earshot Jazz Festival is peppered with jazz musicians playing a variety of sounds and styles, showcasing the full breadth of the genre. Explore and discover their contributions to jazz right here in Seattle.

Editor's note: KNKX is an in-kind sponsor of Earshot Jazz Festival. This article was produced independent of any sponsorship and upholds the Public Media Code of Integrity.