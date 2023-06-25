New music by East West Trumpet Summit and Jeff Johnson on Jazz Northwest

Two outstanding new albums featuring regional artists are featured this week on Jazz Northwest. Seattle based Thomas Marriott and New Yorker Ray Vega team up on their third album together "Coast to Coast." Also debuting on this show is bassist and composer Jeff Johnson's new release, "My Heart." Known for his gifts of melody and soaring sound, this new album is devoted entirely to Johnson's compositions.

Also on this week's show are selections by pianist Emmet Cohen and saxophonist Richard Cole, both of whom are appearing in Seattle this week.