Jazz Northwest

New music by East West Trumpet Summit and Jeff Johnson on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published June 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
Two men sitting on a couch, each holding a trumpet.
Steve Korn
Trumpists Thomas Marriott and Ray Vega.

Two outstanding new albums featuring regional artists are featured this week on Jazz Northwest. Seattle based Thomas Marriott and New Yorker Ray Vega team up on their third album together "Coast to Coast." Also debuting on this show is bassist and composer Jeff Johnson's new release, "My Heart." Known for his gifts of melody and soaring sound, this new album is devoted entirely to Johnson's compositions.

Also on this week's show are selections by pianist Emmet Cohen and saxophonist Richard Cole, both of whom are appearing in Seattle this week.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
