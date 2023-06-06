KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


Freddy “Fuego” Gonzalez

Jazz Caliente Host

Freddy "Fuego" Gonzalez is a trombonist, composer and educator from New York City.

He has performed in over 30 countries, playing alongside award-winning artists such as Ruben Blades, Eddie Palmieri, Arturo O’Farrill, and Melissa Aldana. He was a featured soloist on the Latin Grammy-winning album "Sirope Vivo" (2016) and featured on Wu Tang Clan’s album “A Better Tomorrow” (2014). Since moving to Seattle in 2018, Freddy has been an active performer and music educator.