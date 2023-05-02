-
From the KNKX archives, these four stories dig into the details on Thanksgiving food from rolls to turkey to...duck! Enjoy this sampling and have a great holiday!
-
The longtime Pierce County food journalist was fearless in her reviews, but also kind and professional — earning the trust of area restaurateurs.
-
Kau Kau BBQ Restaurant in Seattle's Chinatown-International District started roasting Thanksgiving turkeys decades ago. It's now an enormously popular tradition with many repeat customers.
-
Just south of Seattle, in a new development called Tukwila Village, something special is cooking. A lot of special things, as a matter of fact.
-
The chef, columnist, cookbook author and social media sensation just moved to Seattle. Why? Nancy Leson asks that and other questions in this conversation about food, representation and more.
-
The chef, columnist, cookbook author and social media sensation just moved to Seattle. Why? Nancy Leson asks that and other questions in this conversation about food, representation and more.
-
This story originally aired Jan. 30, 2019. I recently made Daniel Gritzer's Swanson's Hungry Man style Salisbury steak recipe from his Serious Eats blog…
-
This story originally aired June 27, 2018.Food memories are no more reliable than any others. I learned that this week after an email exchange with my…
-
This story originally aired Dec. 11, 2019. When someone asks me "Do you like a challenge, Dick?" I start looking around for the exits. So what was I…
-
This story originally aired Oct 24, 2018. Even if I'm going to cook boneless chicken thighs, I always buy the bone-ins and bone 'em out myself. They're…
-
The New York Times claimed it was the “Perfect” chocolate chip cookie. “We'll just see about that," I thought. So Nancy Leson and I deployed our sheet…
-
This story originally aired Nov. 29, 2017. I like lentils and I love the spicy red lentil soup recipe Nancy Leson recently sent me. Adapted from Lynne…