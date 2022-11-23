Favorite FOOD: Thanksgiving tips, tales and recipes with shelf life

From the KNKX archives, these four stories dig into the details on Thanksgiving food from rolls to turkey to...duck! Enjoy this sampling and have a great holiday!

2021: 'The best turkey we’ve ever had’: A loyal following in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Grace Madigan / KNKX Richard Chang, at right, hands over one of Kau Kau’s roasted turkeys to customer Vincent Langsy, who is sharing the tradition with his partner's family for the first time.

Kau Kau BBQ Restaurant in Seattle's Chinatown-International District started roasting Thanksgiving turkeys decades ago. It's now an enormously popular tradition with many repeat customers. KNKX Arts & Culture reporter Grace Madigan talked with both the folks behind the tradition and the people it means so much to.

Listen and read more.



2019: The way we roll for Thanksgiving

Nancy Leson / KNKX Nancy Leson's dinner rolls.

In this episode of FOOD, longtime KNKX jazz host Dick Stein and food commentator Nancy Leson compare dinner roll recipes and debate the number one job of the fluffy Thanksgiving sidekick: to soak up gravy or butter?

Listen, read and get the recipe.



2017: Let's talk duck this Thanksgiving!

Nancy Leson / KNKX 5-spice duck from Peony Modern Kitchen in Bellevue.

Having said all they could say about Thanksgiving, longtime KNKX jazz host Dick Stein and music commentator Nancy Leson share their passion for another fowl fit for the table: duck.

Listen and read more.



2014: Save time, stress and sanity with Thanksgiving make-aheads

Nancy Leson / KNKX Nancy Leson's favorite: Pasta & Co.'s cranberry-sour cherry-rum sauce.

KNKX food commentator Nancy Leson always hosts huge gatherings for Thanksgiving. One way she keeps the cooking-day rush to a minimum is to make what she can in advance, especially her favorite cranberry sauce, which keeps so well she can make it six months ahead of time. Meanwhile, longtime KNKX jazz host Dick Stein decided to add something new to his Thanksgiving menu: Squash toasts with ricotta and cider vinegar.

Listen, read and get the recipes.