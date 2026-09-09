KNKX honors Hispanic Heritage Month 2026

KNKX honors and celebrates the important achievements and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

This heritage month is observed each year in the U.S. from September 15 through October 15 to celebrate the achievements, histories, traditions, and cultural diversity of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with us by exploring regional events, programming and music.

Regional events and exhibitions

Lowrider Art Show

September 5-27

📍 Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, Seattle

🎟️ Free

Check out the art, support local artists, and experience the Lowrider culture. Exhibition runs September 5-27. Presented by Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery.

Hispanic Heritage Night with Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers

Thursday, September 10

📍 T-Mobile Park, Seattle

🎟️ Prices vary

Bringing together one community and many cultures, Hispanic Heritage Day honors the incredible diversity that calls Seattle home. Grab a specially priced ticket and take home a Mariners-themed Hispanic Heritage T-shirt. Plus, $15 of every ticket sold will benefit Casa Latina and their mission to empower and support the Hispanic community across Washington. Presented by Seattle Mariners.

Arlington Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Saturday, September 12

📍 Downtown Arlington

🎟️ Free

Arlington celebrates the Hispanic community with dance and music performances, free loteria games (similar to bingo) for all ages, food trucks and other vendors. The fun takes place at Legion Park, downtown. Presented by Stronger Together and Building Unity Through Community.

¡Vamos al Acuario!

September 15-October 15

📍 Seattle Aquarium, Seattle

🎟️ $40-$50

Join Seattle Aquarium as they welcome members of the Latine community to the Aquarium. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, they'll be presenting some of their most popular animal talks in Spanish and English on select dates in September and October. Presented by Seattle Aquarium.

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias

September 19-20

📍 Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion, Seattle

🎟️ Free

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias commemorates the independence of Latin American countries, many of which celebrate their national independence day in the month of September. Throughout the two-day event at Seattle Center, attendees can enjoy delicious traditional Latin American food and cooking demonstrations, live music, traditional folk dance performances, art exhibitions, free health screenings, children’s activities and more. Presented by Seattle Center Festál.

Author Talk: Claudia Castro Luna discusses “The Flowers Along the Way”

Wednesday, September 30

📍 Seattle Public Library-Central Library. Seattle, WA

🎟️ Free, Registration Required

Local literary luminary Claudia Castro Luna will discuss her new memoir, The Flowers Along the Way. Claudia Castro Luna will appear in conversation with Suzanne Bottelli. Presented by Seattle Public Library.

Lula Fest

Saturday, September 26

📍 Capitol Theater, Olympia

🎟️ Free

Lula Fest celebration is family-friendly and vibrant celebration of Hispanic and Latinx heritage and cultures through live music, vendors, food trucks, custom cars, and more. Presented by Lula Fest LLC, The Washington State Latino Leadership Network, and Olympia Film Society.

Burien’s B-Town Fiesta

Sunday, September 27

📍 Burien Town Square, Burien

🎟️ Free

B-Town Fiesta is family-friendly event created by a group of local Latinx business owners looking for a way to give back and celebrate their heritage and culture. Throughout the day, the event will be filled with live music, vendors, and a Beer Garden (21+). Presented by The City of Burien and Discover Burien.

Scenes from the Northwest's Hispanic and Latino Community

At the KNKX studios

For nearly a decade, the Seattle jazz fusion trio Duende Libre has been a ubiquitous presence on the Northwest music scene. But in this, their fourth KNKX studio session performance, the trio was celebrating music from their first new album in five years.

The Rumba Kings formed around a decade ago, but the guitar-focused Latin-Mediterranean-style group experienced a renaissance in their live show which now includes dancers, horns and a full string section. They shared some of their new assets, as well as new tunes, in a live performance at KNKX's Seattle studios.

Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano stopped by the KNKX Studios to give us a preview of their album Vacilón Santiaguero.

Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval brought his band to the KNKX studios for a third visit to celebrate his album Rhythm and Soul.