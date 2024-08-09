Kiki Valera shares his musical tradition in his return to the KNKX studios

Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano stopped by the KNKX Studios last week to give us a preview of their new album Vacilón Santiaguero.

Originally from Santiago, Cuba, Valera primarily plays locally here in Seattle. He’s been a bandleader for as long as he can remember, starting by taking over his family’s band when he was a teenager.

During this studio session, Valera told the audience how he found his way to Seattle and explained why this style of music is still significant today.

"It's a matter of tradition," Valera said, "always trying to preserve the roots, the essence. I decided to give it more freshness, a more modern touch."

Vacilón Santiaguero is not only a celebration of the music from his hometown, but Valera also puts his own stamp on the tradition of “Son” to make it his own and keep the music alive.

Musicians:



Kiki Valera - Cuban cuatro, coros

Javier Maru - guitar, vocals

Julian Weisman - bass

Steve Smith - bongos

Joe de Jesus - congas, vocals

Carlos Cascante - lead vocals, percussion

Victor Castillo - lead vocals, percussion

Songs:

