Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio Sessions

Kiki Valera shares his musical tradition in his return to the KNKX studios

By Freddy “Fuego” Gonzalez,
Abe Beeson
Published August 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano stopped by the KNKX Studios last week to give us a preview of their new album Vacilón Santiaguero.

Originally from Santiago, Cuba, Valera primarily plays locally here in Seattle. He’s been a bandleader for as long as he can remember, starting by taking over his family’s band when he was a teenager.

During this studio session, Valera told the audience how he found his way to Seattle and explained why this style of music is still significant today.

"It's a matter of tradition," Valera said, "always trying to preserve the roots, the essence. I decided to give it more freshness, a more modern touch."

Vacilón Santiaguero is not only a celebration of the music from his hometown, but Valera also puts his own stamp on the tradition of “Son” to make it his own and keep the music alive.

Musicians:

  • Kiki Valera - Cuban cuatro, coros
  • Javier Maru - guitar, vocals
  • Julian Weisman - bass
  • Steve Smith - bongos
  • Joe de Jesus - congas, vocals
  • Carlos Cascante - lead vocals, percussion
  • Victor Castillo - lead vocals, percussion

Songs:

  1. Este Vacilón (Félix Valera Miranda)
  2. El Ají de Cocina (Félix Valera Miranda)
  3. Sobre Una Tumba Una Rumba (Ignacio Pineiro)
Tags
Studio Sessions Jazz CalienteKiki ValeraCarlos Cascante y su Tumbao
Freddy “Fuego” Gonzalez
Freddy "Fuego" Gonzalez is a trombonist, composer and educator from New York City.
See stories by Freddy “Fuego” Gonzalez
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a third generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
Related Stories