Kiki Valera shares his musical tradition in his return to the KNKX studios
Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano stopped by the KNKX Studios last week to give us a preview of their new album Vacilón Santiaguero.
Originally from Santiago, Cuba, Valera primarily plays locally here in Seattle. He’s been a bandleader for as long as he can remember, starting by taking over his family’s band when he was a teenager.
During this studio session, Valera told the audience how he found his way to Seattle and explained why this style of music is still significant today.
"It's a matter of tradition," Valera said, "always trying to preserve the roots, the essence. I decided to give it more freshness, a more modern touch."
Vacilón Santiaguero is not only a celebration of the music from his hometown, but Valera also puts his own stamp on the tradition of “Son” to make it his own and keep the music alive.
Musicians:
- Kiki Valera - Cuban cuatro, coros
- Javier Maru - guitar, vocals
- Julian Weisman - bass
- Steve Smith - bongos
- Joe de Jesus - congas, vocals
- Carlos Cascante - lead vocals, percussion
- Victor Castillo - lead vocals, percussion
Songs:
- Este Vacilón (Félix Valera Miranda)
- El Ají de Cocina (Félix Valera Miranda)
- Sobre Una Tumba Una Rumba (Ignacio Pineiro)