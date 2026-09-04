School of Jazz guest DJ for September: Dom Hernandez

Entering his senior year at Tacoma’s School of the Arts (SOTA), Dominic "Dom" Hernandez is diving into new musical opportunities.

Sharing an hour of his favorite jazz as the KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ, Hernandez turned to his love of Japanese musicians including Kimiko Kikuchi, Ryo Fukui and others.

Hernanadez also added a Frank Sinatra classic with the Count Basie Band, in a nod to his dad’s love of Rat Pack singers including Sinatra and Dean Martin. He also shared favorites from Dexter Gordon and Herbie Hancock, newly discovered jazz heroes of his own.

Hernandez hopes to reestablish his own band, Year Zero, in the new school year. He's looking “to find a lot of connection and make music" with his best friends.

Thanks to SOTA music production teachers, Derrick Robinson and iconic Northwest rock producer Steve Fisk, Hernandez is eager to explore new angles on music creation. Hernandez looks forward to “eventually making a completely student-made, full-size production” with his classmates.

A busy school year has just begun for Hernandez, and we’re grateful he took the time to share his favorite tunes and perspective on the music with KNKX.

What instrument do you play and why?

I first began the trombone in 5th grade, and I started because I wanted to be like a character I looked up to back then. I also play the ukulele. It's a simple and fun instrument I love to mess with.

What is your all-time favorite jazz piece?

My favorite piece has to be "Moanin'" by Charles Mingus' Big Band.

Who is your jazz hero?

I still agree that my teacher Kareem Kandi is a hero of mine, but I'd say Masayoshi Takanaka is someone I look up to on the same level.

Why jazz?

I love jazz's freedom. It's expansive and lives in many different ways. The fact I'm continuing to learn more and more every day is what makes it beautiful.