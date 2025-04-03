Takuya Kuroda offers music for the daily grind on new album

With his soulful new album Everyday, modern jazz trumpeter Takuya Kuroda fulfills promises he made on his visit to the KNKX studios last year.

That studio session included saxophonist Craig Hill, who brought a new dynamic to Kuroda’s songs, which featured trombonist Corey King on previous albums. In that session interview, Kuroda promised KNKX fans that Hill would have a greater role in his band moving forward. Everyday shows that his promise has been fulfilled.

Though Hill appeared on two previous albums from Kuroda, Everyday features his saxophone in tandem with trumpet and enjoying more spotlight time than ever before. King is also back as a collaborator, but this time as lead vocals on the album’s breakout single, the neo-soul simmering “Must Have Known.”

The overall sound of the band is dominated, however, by the connection between Kuroda’s staccato trumpet lines and dynamic drumming of David Frazier Jr. During their KNKX Studio Session, Kuroda praised Frazier and said that the type of music he’s creating depends on the production and sound of the drums.

On the song “Bad Bye,” Kuroda employs tightly produced sounds combined with laidback acoustic instruments, warm drums and brighter, splashy cymbals. The beat cuts out for interrupting synth beeps before settling into a groovy supporting role for vocalist FiJA and a tasty trumpet solo from the bandleader.

The song’s title track is powered by funky, electric keys and guitar, Kuroda’s trademark staccato melody, and extensive and impressive solos from both horns. The album title refers to the trumpeter’s busy daily creative schedule. The songs themselves offer a soundtrack to your own lifestyle.

A clear example is Kuroda’s “Car 16 15 a”, named for the train car he caught for his daily commute growing up in Japan. The up-tempo, abrupt rhythm underneath his modern hard-bop lines is the sound of “catching the train,” while the slower section finds the composer settled and seated “watching the world go by.” A return to the toe-tapping theme with a groovy guitar solo and Kuroda’s dazzling run make this rocking song an instant classic.

“Iron Giraffe” is where fans of improvisation seekers will find their treasure. Mid-tempo organ and spare drums/bass to ensemble trumpet-sax melody – romantic and seductive. Organ matches wits with synthesizer before the song launches into brilliant horn solos with roots in the legacy of jazz improvisation, while the song’s vibe is thoroughly modern.

Acting as the sunset of this album’s journey, the final song “Curiosity” has all the elements Kuroda has become known for – building, composing, collaborating, polishing the song to a digital shine that still allows his humanity to come through.

Kuroda made one other promise to the KNKX studio session audience during his visit last year. When asked what to expect from his next album, he answered with a smile that it would be a “really, really great one.” He’s right about that, listen for yourself.

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Washington. LISTEN ON DEMAND

