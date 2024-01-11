Temperatures forecasted to drop below freezing in Seattle

Winter weather is not done pounding the Pacific Northwest. There are winter storm warnings for the Cascade Mountains, including Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes.

And it's about to get really cold in our region.

Seattle's forecast has temperatures dropping below freezing this weekend, starting Friday.

That’s when temperatures could top off at 21 degrees.

“The previous record high temperature that was the coldest was 29 degrees,” said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“So that certainly could break the record on that day. And it wouldn't surprise me at least through the weekend, we also have those [record-breaking] days.”

DeFlitch said the record high for the day, 29, was set in 1963.

He said there are concerns about water on roads or sidewalks freezing. But the weather service doesn't expect conditions like December 2022 when roads and sidewalks were icy and dangerous.

On Thursday, snow flurries were reported in Seattle and Kirkland.

DeFlitch said that cold weather turned rain into snow.

"It's going to be hard to pinpoint where those heavier showers are going to be, and then how quickly we start to dry out," DeFlitch said.

The heaviest amount of snow and the best chance for higher piles of it, he said, were likely south of Seattle.

