Temperatures forecasted to drop below freezing in Seattle

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published January 11, 2024 at 12:21 PM PST
In this Feb. 11, 2019, photo, snow piles up on a street as a car maneuvers down the street in Seattle. As snow and cold temperatures hit much of the U.S, it’s time to start thinking about whether your car’s tires will get you safely through the winter.
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
In this Feb. 11, 2019, photo, snow piles up on a street as a car maneuvers down the street in Seattle. Temperatures will start dropping Thursday with an expected 41 degrees and may get down to 27 degrees this weekend. There is a chance of snow.

Winter weather is not done pounding the Pacific Northwest. There are winter storm warnings for the Cascade Mountains, including Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes.

And it's about to get really cold in our region.

Seattle's forecast has temperatures dropping below freezing this weekend, starting Friday.

That’s when temperatures could top off at 21 degrees.

“The previous record high temperature that was the coldest was 29 degrees,” said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“So that certainly could break the record on that day. And it wouldn't surprise me at least through the weekend, we also have those [record-breaking] days.”

DeFlitch said the record high for the day, 29, was set in 1963.

He said there are concerns about water on roads or sidewalks freezing. But the weather service doesn't expect conditions like December 2022 when roads and sidewalks were icy and dangerous.

On Thursday, snow flurries were reported in Seattle and Kirkland.

DeFlitch said that cold weather turned rain into snow.

"It's going to be hard to pinpoint where those heavier showers are going to be, and then how quickly we start to dry out," DeFlitch said.

The heaviest amount of snow and the best chance for higher piles of it, he said, were likely south of Seattle.

This story will be updated.
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career.
See stories by Freddy Monares
