Stroll through a magical world with over 2 million sparkling lights. A classic holiday tradition, Zoolights has dazzled our community for 39 years. Our aquariums are closed and animals are sleeping during Zoolights. Visit during the day to see your favorite animals. Closed Dec. 24 & 25. Zoolights is presented by BECU.

Find Thomas Dambo's Trolls - See Thomas Dambo’s Trolls Boge, Poppy, and Birch during Zoolights (included with admission)! Please note that not all Trolls will be viewable during the event. Visit during the day to see all four Trolls at the zoo.

Dog Nights - Celebrate the season with your four-legged friend and experience the magic of the lights together on select dates: December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, and January 3.

Groovy Goats - Meet our magnificent herd of goats! During this one-of-a-kind holiday-themed private animal encounter, you’ll get up close and personal with our playful goats. Spend time with the goats and then head into the zoo to enjoy all the sparkling lights. Space is limited.

Scout Nights - Gather your scout group for a trip to Zoolights! Scouts and scout leaders can get Zoolights tickets for $14 during Scout Nights on November 30 and December 7.