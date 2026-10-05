- Wine and Beer events,
- Book Readings,
- Benefits/Fundraisers
Woodinville Holiday Event with Local Authors, Darby Winery & Benefitting a Good Cause
- Wine and Beer events,
- Book Readings,
- Benefits/Fundraisers
Woodinville Holiday Event with Local Authors, Darby Winery & Benefitting a Good Cause
Friday Library Wine Event at Darby Winery Woodinville.
Meet The Authors. Sip Library Wine. Buy a Book, Get a Glass.
Friday 12/4 | 5-8pm
Woodinville Tasting Room
Meet two local authors, shop their books for the holidays!
Featured Authors: Deb Miller (Forget the Fairy Tale and Find Your Happiness) from Redmond + Erin O’Malley (The Brat and the Bullfighter) from Duvall
Special Offer From The Authors:
Buy a Book, Receive a Ticket for a Complimentary Glass of Wine on Tap or Half Glass of our featured Library Wine for the Evening!
Book sales from this event benefit S.A.F.E., Save a Forgotten Equine horse rescue in Snohomish. safehorses.org
Shop local, Sip local! RSVP at DarbyWinery.com
Learn more about Deb: forgetthefairytale.net | Learn more about Erin: erinomalleyauthor.com