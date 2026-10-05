Friday Library Wine Event at Darby Winery Woodinville.

Meet The Authors. Sip Library Wine. Buy a Book, Get a Glass.

Friday 12/4 | 5-8pm

Woodinville Tasting Room

Meet two local authors, shop their books for the holidays!

Featured Authors: Deb Miller (Forget the Fairy Tale and Find Your Happiness) from Redmond + Erin O’Malley (The Brat and the Bullfighter) from Duvall

Special Offer From The Authors:

Buy a Book, Receive a Ticket for a Complimentary Glass of Wine on Tap or Half Glass of our featured Library Wine for the Evening!

Book sales from this event benefit S.A.F.E., Save a Forgotten Equine horse rescue in Snohomish. safehorses.org

Shop local, Sip local! RSVP at DarbyWinery.com

Learn more about Deb: forgetthefairytale.net | Learn more about Erin: erinomalleyauthor.com