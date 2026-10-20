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  • Dance: Other
  • Club Listings

WHILE WE'RE YOUNG - SEATTLE (21+)

  • Dance: Other
  • Club Listings

WHILE WE'RE YOUNG - SEATTLE (21+)

WHILE WE’RE YOUNG: A ONE DIRECTION DANCE NIGHT!

does it ever drive you crazy… just how much you miss 1D? ❤️‍🩹

LET’S DANCE ALL NIGHT TO THE BEST SONGS EVER 💃🏻 🪩

📍 Nectar Lounge - Seattle

🗓️ Thursday, December 10

⏰ 8:30PM

🆔 21+

@dancingfaraz will be playing the best of One Direction, as well as all your favorite solo songs from Harry, Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn 💿

a portion of proceeds will be donated to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (@NAMIcommunicate)

tickets @ whatthedance.com ✨

we know every line… do you? 🤔

Nectar Lounge
$21.78
08:30 PM - 12:30 AM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

What The Dance
assistant@whatthesound.com
https://whatthedance.com/
Nectar Lounge
412 N. 36th Street
Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 632-2020
https://nectarlounge.com/