WHILE WE'RE YOUNG - SEATTLE (21+)

WHILE WE’RE YOUNG: A ONE DIRECTION DANCE NIGHT!

does it ever drive you crazy… just how much you miss 1D? ❤️‍🩹

LET’S DANCE ALL NIGHT TO THE BEST SONGS EVER 💃🏻 🪩

📍 Nectar Lounge - Seattle

🗓️ Thursday, December 10

⏰ 8:30PM

🆔 21+

@dancingfaraz will be playing the best of One Direction, as well as all your favorite solo songs from Harry, Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn 💿

a portion of proceeds will be donated to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (@NAMIcommunicate)

tickets @ whatthedance.com ✨

we know every line… do you? 🤔