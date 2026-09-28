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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events

Whatcom Artists of Clay and Kiln Studio Tour

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events

Whatcom Artists of Clay and Kiln Studio Tour

Join the ceramic artists of Whatcom Artists of Clay and Kiln for our annual Studio Tour! 37 of Whatcom County’s clay artists across 12 stops in Bellingham, Ferndale, and Lynden. Artists will have functional and sculptural ceramics for sale, including mugs, dishware, sculptures, and more.

10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

Whatcom Artists of Clay and Kiln
whatcomartistsofclayandkiln@gmail.com
https://www.whatcomartistsofclayandkiln.org/studio-tour