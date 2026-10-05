PopUp! is a one-night, stand-alone giving experience that lets guests step directly into collective philanthropy. Throughout the evening, you’ll learn about nonprofits serving women and girls across Washington that have been vetted by Washington Women’s Foundation members for their community-rooted leadership, equity-driven missions, and early-stage or emerging impact. Then, as part of this interactive experience, you’ll join fellow attendees in voting to determine who receives the Grassroots Grant.

Purchase a table of eight and bring your friends, or attend with an individual ticket. Enjoy heavy appetizers, festive drinks, and meaningful connections with others who care about strengthening communities across Washington. In addition to supporting the featured nonprofits, you’ll have an opportunity to invest in Washington Women’s Foundation and the collective giving model that makes this impact possible. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind, hands-on grantmaking experience!