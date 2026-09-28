VISUAL LOVE LETTERS TO SEATTLE

A Celebration of Seattle Through Art, Music, Conversation, Community & Philanthropy

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 | 7–11 PM

KAROO | SEATTLE

FREE ADMISSION | 21+

What makes Seattle, Seattle? The people. The stories. The music. The art. And the creative community that gives this city its unmistakable character.

LegaSea Arts, in collaboration with CRÉATEUR Zine, proudly presents VISUAL LOVE LETTERS TO SEATTLE, a one-night celebration of the city, its people, and the creative spirit that defines it.

Through original fine art, an exclusive live jazz collaboration, and candid conversations with some of Seattle's most recognizable visual artists, the evening explores the stories, influences, and personal connections that make our city such a unique cultural community.

Part art exhibition, part live performance, and part community gathering, it's a collective love letter to Seattle, told through the eyes and talents of the artists who call it home.

And you are so invited to be part of it.

THE EVENING AT A GLANCE

7:00 PM — Doors Open | Artist Meet & Greet | Exhibition Opening | DJ Kingblind

8:00 PM — Jay Cates & Ari Joshua | Exclusive Live Jazz Performance

9:00 PM — CRÉATEUR Unscripted | Live Artist Interviews & Audience Q&A

9:30 PM — DJ Kingblind | Artist Conversations | Original Artwork Sales

10:30 PM — Charity Artwork Raffle Benefiting the Seattle Food Bank

THE FEATURED ARTISTS - Three distinctive Seattle artists. Three unique perspectives. One city that inspires them.

• B ANTHONY NELSON — Impressionistic portrait artist whose bold, expressive paintings capture the personalities, emotions, and stories behind his subjects.

• RYAN “HENRY” WARD — One of Seattle's most recognizable muralists, whose whimsical characters, vibrant colors, and imaginative worlds have become part of the city's visual identity.

• SON OF A GUN (aka SON DUONG) — Acclaimed visual artist and muralist best known for his iconic Chris Cornell mural at Easy Street Records in West Seattle.

Meet the artists, explore their original work, and take home a piece of Seattle! Original artwork will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT:

• JAY CATES & ARI JOSHUA | 8 PM

o For one night only, Seattle jazz vocalist and songwriter Jay Cates joins acclaimed guitarist Ari Joshua for an intimate live collaboration featuring mostly original music. Two distinctive musical voices coming together for a performance created especially for this evening.

• DJ KINGBLIND | 7 PM & 9:30 PM

o Seattle's own DJ Kingblind provides the soundtrack to the evening, setting the mood for our opening reception and returning later as guests mingle, explore the exhibition, and connect with the artists.

CRÉATEUR UNSCRIPTED | 9 PM - Live Artist Interviews & Audience Q&A

• CRÉATEUR Zine founder Aria Bird hosts a special live edition of CRÉATEUR Unscripted, bringing all three exhibiting artists together for an entertaining, unscripted conversation about their creative journeys, artistic process, Seattle's evolving arts scene, and the future of our creative community. And yes, the audience gets to join the conversation!

ART WITH A PURPOSE | 10:30 PM

• We'll close the evening with a special charity raffle featuring an original work of art by B Anthony Nelson, with net proceeds after associated expenses benefiting the Seattle Food Bank.

• A chance to take home original Seattle artwork while helping support our neighbors.

THE DETAILS:

• FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2026

o 7:00–11:00 PM

• KAROO (Historic Butterworth Building)

1921 First Avenue, Seattle, WA

• FREE ADMISSION | 21+

• Presented by LegaSea Arts, in collaboration with CRÉATEUR Zine

Whether you're an art collector, music lover, longtime Seattleite, newcomer, or simply someone who believes in the importance of a thriving creative community, this evening is for you.

Come celebrate the artists, the music, the stories, and the city we call home.

Bring a friend. Meet an artist. Discover something new. And help us write another love letter to Seattle.

Art Works. On Purpose.

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