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  • Online Event

Virtual: Free Live Social Skills Class Online (Sundays) - Jaunty

  • Online Event

Virtual: Free Live Social Skills Class Online (Sundays) - Jaunty

Virtual event on Zoom, open to everyone. Every Sunday, 2:30 to 3:00 PM Pacific (5:30 to 6:00 PM Eastern).

People skills are learnable, like anything else you practice.

Every Sunday, Jaunty runs a free 30-minute live class online for adults who want to feel easier around people: starting conversations, keeping them going, and connecting at work, with friends, or on dates.

It's live with a real instructor, not a recorded webinar.

Jaunty has been teaching social skills since 2013, founded in San Francisco by Eric Waisman, author of Approach.

Space is limited, so please register and arrive a few minutes early.

Register: https://www.jaunty.org/workshops

VIRTUAL EVENT: Zoom
Every week through Jan 31, 2027.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jaunty
jauntyevents@agentmail.to
https://jaunty.org
VIRTUAL EVENT: Zoom