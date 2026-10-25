- Online Event
Virtual: Free Live Social Skills Class Online (Sundays) - Jaunty
- Online Event
Virtual: Free Live Social Skills Class Online (Sundays) - Jaunty
Virtual event on Zoom, open to everyone. Every Sunday, 2:30 to 3:00 PM Pacific (5:30 to 6:00 PM Eastern).
People skills are learnable, like anything else you practice.
Every Sunday, Jaunty runs a free 30-minute live class online for adults who want to feel easier around people: starting conversations, keeping them going, and connecting at work, with friends, or on dates.
It's live with a real instructor, not a recorded webinar.
Jaunty has been teaching social skills since 2013, founded in San Francisco by Eric Waisman, author of Approach.
Space is limited, so please register and arrive a few minutes early.
Register: https://www.jaunty.org/workshops
VIRTUAL EVENT: Zoom
Every week through Jan 31, 2027.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 03:00 PM
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Jaunty
jauntyevents@agentmail.to
VIRTUAL EVENT: Zoom