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Victory Verticals - the Pianos that went to War

  • Live Music: All
  • Misc.
  • Lectures/Community

Victory Verticals - the Pianos that went to War

Learn about the social Steinway Pianos made to be sent into all war theaters of WWII. One of these pianos will be at the Village Green. Its history will be presented along with music of that era.

Kingston Village Green Community Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Village Green Arts Program in partnership with Laddies Musical Club of Seattle
3602971263
assistant@myvillagegreen.org
myvillagegreen.org
Kingston Village Green Community Center
26159 Dulay Rd NE
Kingston , Washington 98346
360-297-1263
http://www.myvillagegreen.org/