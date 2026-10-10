- Live Music: All,
- Misc.,
- Lectures/Community
Victory Verticals - the Pianos that went to War
- Live Music: All,
- Misc.,
- Lectures/Community
Victory Verticals - the Pianos that went to War
Learn about the social Steinway Pianos made to be sent into all war theaters of WWII. One of these pianos will be at the Village Green. Its history will be presented along with music of that era.
Kingston Village Green Community Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Village Green Arts Program in partnership with Laddies Musical Club of Seattle
3602971263
assistant@myvillagegreen.org
Kingston Village Green Community Center
26159 Dulay Rd NEKingston , Washington 98346
360-297-1263