- Community Events,
- Holiday event
Turn of the Tides
- Community Events,
- Holiday event
Turn of the Tides
Join the Estuarium for our annual Turn of the Tides winter festival at the Olympia Center!
This festival takes place on December 12th, from 12:00 – 4:00 PM
This free, family-friendly event will be complete with hands-on arts & crafts, warm drinks, local artist vendors, and tabling by educational and environmentally focused community partners.
Make fish prints and ornaments with Estuarium staff and volunteers!
The Olympia Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Puget Sound Estuarium
(360) 915-0773
estuarium@pugetsoundestuarium.org
The Olympia Center
222 Columbia St NWOlympia, Washington 98501
2537220709
jrose@pcaf-wa.org