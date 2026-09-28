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Turn of the Tides

  • Community Events
  • Holiday event

Turn of the Tides

Join the Estuarium for our annual Turn of the Tides winter festival at the Olympia Center!
This festival takes place on December 12th, from 12:00 – 4:00 PM

This free, family-friendly event will be complete with hands-on arts & crafts, warm drinks, local artist vendors, and tabling by educational and environmentally focused community partners.

Make fish prints and ornaments with Estuarium staff and volunteers!

The Olympia Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Puget Sound Estuarium
(360) 915-0773
estuarium@pugetsoundestuarium.org
https://pugetsoundestuarium.org/
The Olympia Center
222 Columbia St NW
Olympia, Washington 98501
2537220709
jrose@pcaf-wa.org
http://www.pcaf-wa.org/worldhivaidsday2022/