Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Rev. Dr. Samuel Berry McKinney - enjoy the world premiere of First Fruits: A Kwanzaa Cantata, composed by Dr. Dave Ragland with a libretto by Dr. Lora-Ellen McKinney. Presented by the McKinney Legacy Foundation, this new work brings together choir, soloists, instrumentalists, and community members to explore Kwanzaa’s seven principles — unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith — and their connection to the life, legacy, and Centennial birthday of Rev. Dr. Samuel Berry McKinney, civil rights leader and longtime pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church.

The cantata carries that legacy forward through a celebration of shared responsibility, hope, and the gifts each generation offers the next.

The event begins at Town Hall Seattle on December 11 at 7 PM, or arrive at 6 PM for a pre-concert program featuring films and interviews illuminating McKinney’s life and lasting influence.