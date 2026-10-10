The Year's Midnight, Music for the Season from North America

Celebrate the winter solstice with soul-warming music from Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Our December concerts often sell out—make plans early for your holiday inspiration.

Featured composers: Reena Esmail (Winter Breviary), Morten Lauridsen, Sarah Quartel, Caroline Shaw, David Garcia Saldana, Tomás Pascual, David MacIntyre.

Of note: Our performances of The Year’s Midnight at Bastyr will be sung-through, and will not include any spoken introductions to the pieces after our welcome message; we will ask the audience to hold applause until the end of the concert. These concerts will be recorded. Our performances of The Year’s Midnight at Seattle First Baptist Church will include introductions from choir members and Karen P. Thomas, and audience members will be encouraged to applaud as they are moved to do so.

Saturday, December 12, 2026 - 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Bastyr University Chapel

14500 Juanita Drive NE

Kenmore

pre-concert talks 2:30 pm & 6:30 pm