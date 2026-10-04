The Washington Wind Symphony Presents "Legends, Superheroes, and Storytellers"

Music has always been our most powerful vessel for story, myth, and memory. On Sunday, October 25th, at 2 PM, the Washington Wind Symphony invites you to Legends, Superheroes, and Storytellers -- a dynamic concert experience exploring the tales of folklore, heroism, and emotional depth that unite us across generations.

The program opens with vibrant celebration and folk tradition. Roger Nixon’s Fiesta del Pacifico sets an exuberant scene, followed by Christopher M. Nelson’s moving setting of Wayfaring Stranger, a piece that captures the quiet resolve of life's journey. We then pivot to Percy Grainger’s classic Children’s March: "Over the hills and far away", a work brimming with British folk charm, driving rhythms, and playful woodwind dialogue.

The second half dives into darker legends, sacred reflections, and iconic pop mythology. Experience Michael Daugherty’s pulse-pounding Red Cape Tango, a tour de force inspired by Superman’s ultimate confrontation with Doomsday that weaves the medieval Dies Irae chant into a Latin dance motif. In tender contrast, Cheldon R. Williams' transcription of Florence B. Price’s Adoration offers a moment of lush, prayerful serenity. Finally, the afternoon swings into the modern era with Ray Heraty’s arrangement of Michael Giacchino’s blockbuster score to Spider-Man: Far From Home, delivering all the kinetic brass and soaring heroism you expect from modern cinematic storytelling.

Join us for a performance where folklore meets pop culture, and experience how sound gives life to our greatest legends.