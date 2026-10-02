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  • Live Music: Blues

The Triple Door presents Elvin Bishop

  • Live Music: Blues

The Triple Door presents Elvin Bishop

On the title track of his new album, Can’t Even Do Wrong Right, legendary blues guitarist, songwriter and singer Elvin Bishop spins a tale of a not-too-smart criminal getting caught by his own foolish missteps. The shaggy dog story, fueled by Bishop’s down-home delivery and deep blues slide guitar, is an affirmation of the Chicago Sun-Times’ ebullient praise: “It’s impossible not to like Bishop. He’s always singing something lowbrow and uplifting.” With his buoyant and deceptively loose-sounding ensemble behind him, he’s also playing some of the most spirited and distinctive blues slide guitar today.

The Triple Door
$35 General // $50 Premium Shows at 6 and 8:30 p.m.
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 15 Jan 2027
Get Tickets
The Triple Door
216 Union Street
Seatte, Washington 98101
(206) 838-4333
https://thetripledoor.net/