- Live Music: All
The Royal Room: A 15th Anniversary Celebration
- Live Music: All
The Royal Room: A 15th Anniversary Celebration
Celebrate 15 years of the Royal Room, South Seattle’s premier venue for music and more. The music features current owner Reese Tanimura, and founding owners Wayne Horvitz and Steve Freeborn.
The program:
Reese's Womxn & Blues All Stars, La Familia (Steve Freeborn with family and friends), Wayne Horvitz & Electric Circus: Miles Smiles (A Miles Davis Centennial Conduction).
The Royal Room
$20 advance ⎮ $25 doors
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
South Hudson Music Project and The Royal Room
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920