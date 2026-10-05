Celebrate 15 years of the Royal Room, South Seattle’s premier venue for music and more. The music features current owner Reese Tanimura, and founding owners Wayne Horvitz and Steve Freeborn.

The program:

Reese's Womxn & Blues All Stars, La Familia (Steve Freeborn with family and friends), Wayne Horvitz & Electric Circus: Miles Smiles (A Miles Davis Centennial Conduction).