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  • Art & Museum Exhibits

The Nature of Becoming

  • Art & Museum Exhibits

The Nature of Becoming

What happens when one work of art changes how you see the next?

Our November–December exhibition, The Nature of Becoming: An Exploration of Art, Perception, and Evolution, brings together Sam Chapman, Sheri TenEyck, Lisa Dailey, Carol Berry and Nanci Price Scoular in painting, fiber, mixed media and glass.

The exhibition is designed as a visual journey through the gallery—one that invites you to follow your curiosity, make your own connections and notice how your perception changes along the way.

Opening November 6 from 6—9pm at Allied Arts.

Allied Arts of Whatcom County
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Allied Arts of Whatcom County
3606768548
katy@alliedarts.org
http://www.alliedarts.org/
Allied Arts of Whatcom County
1213 Cornwall Ave
Bellingham, Washington 98225
3606768548
http://www.alliedarts.org