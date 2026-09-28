What happens when one work of art changes how you see the next?

Our November–December exhibition, The Nature of Becoming: An Exploration of Art, Perception, and Evolution, brings together Sam Chapman, Sheri TenEyck, Lisa Dailey, Carol Berry and Nanci Price Scoular in painting, fiber, mixed media and glass.

The exhibition is designed as a visual journey through the gallery—one that invites you to follow your curiosity, make your own connections and notice how your perception changes along the way.

Opening November 6 from 6—9pm at Allied Arts.