- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: A Cappella
The Dark Garden, New American Composers Series with Fahad Siadat
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: A Cappella
The Dark Garden, New American Composers Series with Fahad Siadat
A “fanciful and downright utopian artist and thinker” (LA Times), Fahad Siadat uses music to uncover the mysteries of our inter-connected world. Let your spirit soar as choirs from local schools join us to explore this visionary music together.
Featured composers: Fahad Siadat (world premiere of The Dark Garden), Eric Whitacre, Moses Hogan, Josef Rheinberger, Donald Skirvin, Elizabeth Alexander.
Saturday, March 6, 2027 – 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm
Seattle First Baptist Church
1111 Harvard Avenue
Seattle
Seattle First Baptist Church
$45 prime, $32 general
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Mar 06, 2027.
Event Supported By
Seattle Pro Musica
2062035104
admin@seattlepromusica.org
Seattle First Baptist Church
1111 Harvard AvenueSeattle, Washington 98122
(206) 325-6051