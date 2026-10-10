The Dark Garden, New American Composers Series with Fahad Siadat

A “fanciful and downright utopian artist and thinker” (LA Times), Fahad Siadat uses music to uncover the mysteries of our inter-connected world. Let your spirit soar as choirs from local schools join us to explore this visionary music together.

Featured composers: Fahad Siadat (world premiere of The Dark Garden), Eric Whitacre, Moses Hogan, Josef Rheinberger, Donald Skirvin, Elizabeth Alexander.

Saturday, March 6, 2027 – 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Seattle First Baptist Church

1111 Harvard Avenue

Seattle