Guests from Adult & Teen Challenge PacWest’s Seattle Metro campus will share songs and personal stories of faith and recovery during Sunday worship at Mountain Valley Chapel in Gold Bar. The service includes communion. Visitors are welcome to meet the team and ask questions afterward. Admission is free and no RSVP is needed. For step-free entry, use the main door from the main parking lot. Event details: https://www.mountainvalleychapel.org/event-details/who-are-you-saving-a-seat-for-teen-challenge-sunday-in-gold-bar