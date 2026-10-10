Taste and Tell: Southern Roots in PNW

A BIMA PRISM PROGRAM

Southern food has traversed the country and landed in the Pacific Northwest. Through storytelling and tastings, this conversation and culinary series explores how these traditions have traveled, adapted, and flourished in the region.

During the evening, featured chefs will share how family recipes, migration, and regional ingredients have shaped their culinary identities. The program highlights food as a living expression of culture, memory, resilience, and community while creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue between you and chefs.

Header image: Robert Wingate, Unsplash

BIMA’s PRISM programming is where art comes alive, off the walls and onto the stage. From films and concerts to artist talks and community celebrations, PRISM expands what it means to be an art museum through regular, engaging live events on BIMA’s stage, in its galleries, and outside the museum.