- Holiday event
Tacoma City Ballet presents their 71st Season of The Nutcracker (2026) - December 11-20
- Holiday event
Tacoma City Ballet presents their 71st Season of The Nutcracker (2026) - December 11-20
Tacoma City Ballet presents The Nutcracker in the magnificent Pantages Theater, accompanied by the Tacoma City Ballet Orchestra. Enjoy a performance of sheer delight with the whole family and make a scrumptious holiday memory that will last a lifetime! A perfect holiday gift!
Pantages Theater
See website for ticketing information.
Every week through Dec 20, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Pantages Theater
901 BroadwayTacoma, Washington 98402
(253) 591-5890