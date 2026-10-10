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Sweet Layers: Gluten Free Tarts with The Bearded Ladies

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Food Events

Sweet Layers: Gluten Free Tarts with The Bearded Ladies

Join the Bearded Ladies, Melanie and Jordan, for a hands-on baking class. Make and take home an individual gluten-free tart layered with chocolate ganache, cinnamon-vanilla pastry cream, and candied spiced nuts. All ingredients and supplies are included—just bring your favorite apron!

Le Petit School of Cooking
$75.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Le Petit School of Cooking
505 Legion Way SE
Olympia, Washington 98501
1-360-280-6970
petitschoolofcooking@gmail.com
https://www.lepetitschool.com/service-page/sweet-layers-gluten-free-tarts-with-the-bearded-ladies?referral=service_list_widget