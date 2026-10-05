- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Alternative/Indie
Sunday Jazz: Mark Lewis Trio
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Alternative/Indie
Sunday Jazz: Mark Lewis Trio
Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. This week with Brian Shibayama on piano and Steve Luceno on bass. Great food, cool vibe, a short walk from the Seattle/Bremerton ferry. All ages, no cover.
Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th StreetBremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494