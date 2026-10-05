- Live Music: Jazz
Stephanie Porter Band
- Live Music: Jazz
Stephanie Porter Band
Stephanie Porter is one of the Northwest's premier Jazz vocalist! Along with longtime drummer Steve Yusen, Nate Parker bass and Tony Foster piano. Come on down and swing with us!!!
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
$25.00
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
206-365-4447
northcitybistro@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Stephanie Porter
portersings@comcast.net
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th StreetShoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com